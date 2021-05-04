Median Income in Davidson County Among Highest in Tennessee

|Rank
|County, State
|Cost of Living
|Median Income
|Median Income Index
|1
|Williamson, TN
|$48,913
|$112,962
|75.71
|2
|Wilson, TN
|$40,624
|$75,991
|45.11
|3
|Rutherford, TN
|$37,043
|$67,429
|38.02
|4
|Sumner, TN
|$37,171
|$67,204
|37.83
|5
|Robertson, TN
|$37,001
|$63,307
|34.61
|6
|Cheatham, TN
|$36,696
|$61,913
|33.45
|7
|Tipton, TN
|$35,511
|$61,291
|32.94
|8
|Fayette, TN
|$36,012
|$60,711
|32.46
|9
|Davidson, TN
|$35,782
|$60,388
|32.19
|10
|Loudon, TN
|$34,208
|$58,065
|30.27
The income data is a key factor in the study, which also includes cost of living data to determine the places where residents have the most purchasing power.
The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/