Median Income in Davidson County Among Highest in Tennessee

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–According to a recent study by SmartAsset, residents in Davidson County are among the highest earners in Tennessee. The analysis was completed as part of the company’s study on the places with the most purchasing power.

For a closer look at the places in Tennessee with the highest median incomes, check out the table below:

The income data is a key factor in the study, which also includes cost of living data to determine the places where residents have the most purchasing power.

The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/ mortgage/cost-of-living- calculator#Tennessee/median- income