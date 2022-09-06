Nashville, TN – All aboard the MEGAMicrobe Express! Families, parents, teachers, and students are all invited to come learn about the fascinating world of microbes during a hands-on event at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary school on Saturday, September 17th from 9am to 2pm.

Hosted by the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation (VI4) in partnership with Nashville Parent, the fifth annual MEGAMicrobe will introduce children under the age of 14 to topics and careers in science.

Educational booths, science experiments, hands-on activities, games, prizes, and giveaways are a few stops along the MEGAMicrobe Express. Each booth will encourage children to explore the different types of microbes we live with every day in an interactive setting.

MEGAMicrobe is hosted by scientists from Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center who are dedicated to showing the Nashville community that science is fun, accessible, and important. For more information, please reach out to VI4Research@vumc.org or visit our websitehttps://www.vumc.org/viiii/megamicrobe.

Hosting Institute:

Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation

Vanderbilt University Medical Center 1211 Medical Center Drive, Nashville, TN 37232 VI4Research@vumc.org https://www.vumc.org/viiii/megamicrobe

Event Location and Time:

Warner Arts Magnet Elementary

626 Russell St, Nashville, TN 37206

Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 9am-2pm