Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Meharry Medical College School of Medicine announced the appointment of Sonja Harris-Haywood, M.D., M.S., MA, as the new Dean of the School of Medicine.

Dr. Harris-Haywood brings a wealth of experience in medical education and training, having previously served as Associate Dean of Curriculum Integration at Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine (NEOMED). During her time at NEOMED, Dr. Harris-Haywood was instrumental in transforming, implementing, and assessing a new medical school curriculum that integrated medical and clinical sciences.

As the new Dean of the School of Medicine at Meharry, Dr. Harris-Haywood will lead strategic initiatives and long-term planning, overseeing curriculum development, institutional assessment and improvement, and faculty development and performance. Her expertise and leadership will be essential in advancing Meharry’s mission to serve the underserved and promote health equity.