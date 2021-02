Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Meharry Medical College held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for its first on-campus Living and Learning Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24th. The 156,000 square foot facility is expected to house 126 students and will include two fully functional classrooms, a retail space, business center, fitness center, mailroom and two outdoor terrace spaces. The Center is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The Living and Learning Center will cultivate a collaborative work environment for students and teachers. Students in this community-based learning environment can partake in academic experiences with their peers, interact with faculty and enjoy the benefits of being part of a diverse community that is committed to serving the underserved.