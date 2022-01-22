Meharry Medical Group’s Mobile Vaccine Operation (MVO) has administered more than 5,000 vaccinations (adult and pediatric) and booster shots to Middle Tennessee residents free of charge.

Under the direction of Dr. Duane T. Smoot, Catherine Nash, PA-C, Sheena Simon, MSN, NP-C, and Russell Acklin the MMG Mobile Vaccine Operation has worked diligently in the community to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Medical assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants travel to churches, businesses and nonprofits to offer the Pfizer and Moderna (two doses and booster shot) and Johnson & Johnson (one dose and booster) vaccines.

The mobile operation has traveled to locations such as: Madison County, Davidson County, Rutherford County, Wilson County, East Tennessee area, Amazon Warehouse, Tyson Warehouse, St. Cecelia Motherhouse, Liberty Collegiate Academy, several local churches, homeless shelters, and summer camps. MVO has also partnered with local nonprofit organization, Streetworks.

If you are interested in using your church or business as a location to administer vaccines, please contact Russell Acklin at racklin@mmc.edu