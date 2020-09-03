Memphis Stormwater Program Management Awarded to Minority Firm with Environmental Commitment

Allworld Project Management (AWPM), a professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solution provider, was selected to lead the Stormwater Program for the City of Memphis.

AWPM is a Memphis based engineering firm founded in 2010 with 42 full-time associates. After performing water resource services for eight years in Memphis, TN, Jackson, TN, Vicksburg, MS, Meridian, MS, and Birmingham, AL, AWPM is uniquely positioned to manage this program.

“Allworld Project Management was competitively selected and has assembled an experienced and capable team to lead this program,” said Robert Knecht, Director of Public Works, City of Memphis. “We look forward to continuing our efforts to mitigate stormwater related challenges in the City of Memphis.”

Leading the program is AWPM Program Manager and former City of Memphis Director of Engineering John Cameron, PE and Deputy Program Manager Kimbra Toney-Bernard. The program will employ many Memphis businesses. The AWPM program team includes the engineering firms of Black and Veatch Corporation, Neal Schaffer, Inc. and local MWBE’s ABES Engineering, Inc., and SR Consulting , LLC.

AWPM will be responsible for managing activities and associated contracts related to planning, design, and construction for stormwater infrastructure improvements. With a four-year program budget of approximately $19 Million, this is the largest award to a minority engineering firm in the City of Memphis’s history.

“In my time as mayor, one of my top priorities has been to contract with the highest quality contractors and professionals and to increase our minority and women-owned business spend by City government,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are today, and this contract with Allworld is further proof that what we’re doing is working. I look forward to continuing to help grow our local MWBE firms as we move forward.”

First Horizon Bank is partnering with AWPM to secure a dedicated line of credit to fund program activities for MWBE firms. AWPM has a mission to “exceed client’s expectations,” and the partnership with First Horizon eliminates any financial barriers to maintain that expectation. This partnership will allow all MWBE’s on the program to be paid within thirty days of invoice approval.

“Our vision is for this program to be an example of how a minority firm can perform at the same level of service as majority firms,” said Michael Hooks, Jr., CEO, Allworld Project Management, LLC. “We are grateful that we have another opportunity to showcase the talents of our employees and partner firms with positive social and environmental impacts on our community.”

AWPM recently became one of a few minority and Tennessee companies certified as a B-Corporation.

“This certification reconfirms the commitment we made ten years ago when we launched with core values that commit to respecting our people and environment,” said Brent Hooks, CAO/Co-Owner, Allworld Project Management, LLC. “By certifying as a B Corp, we have met the highest levels of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. AWPM is committed to creating even more impact in the years to come through our services and the people with whom we work.”

“We’re proud to welcome Allworld Project Management to the community of Certified B Corporations,” said Andy Fyfe, B Corporation. “With their specialties in development, construction, and engineering, they are using their business as a force for good by building communities and opportunities in their hometown of Memphis, and across the Southern U.S. As a Black-owned business, their leadership will be invaluable to B Lab and the B Corp community’s shared goal of creating a more equitable and inclusive economy that works for everyone.”