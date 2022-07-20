Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – National Women Touched by Addiction Day was created by Mending Hearts to help combat the stigma that so many of our clients and families deal with daily. We thought if we could bring some understanding of substance abuse disorder then perhaps, we could also elicit some compassion and support. This day and movement are not just about the woman who has faced addiction herself, but also the woman who has felt its effects through others.

We will gather at Nashville Public Square in front of the Courthouse on July 23rd to raise awareness about Mending Hearts and the amazing services it offers women. There will be impactful speakers including, Former Mayor Megan Barry, Richard Scott, Mending Hearts Founding CEO Trina Frierson, Erin Calpari, PhD. from Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research, and Judge Rachel Bell.

Registration can be done online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/WTBAWALK

Mending Hearts hopes to reach it’s $115,000 goal to support efforts for post recovery support. The event opens at 6:30 p.m. with the program kicking off at 7:30 pm and the Walk starting shortly after.

This unifying advocacy walk will also include music, food trucks, and vendors such as, Thistle Farms, GRASP, STARS Nashville, Narcotics Anonymous, Strings of Hope, Battle4Good, TAADAS, Music City Masonry, and Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research.