Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)—The city’s youth summer employment initiative, formerly known as Opportunity Now is now the POWER Youth Summer Employment Initiative.

On Tuesday, the summer youth employment portal open with more than 700 work experience and employment opportunities for Davidson County youth and young adults ages 14-24.

The youth opportunities are coordinated by age-appropriate groupings.

· Experience Work/project-based experiences (14 and 15 years old)

· High School Internships (16-19 years old)

· Direct Hire and External Postings (18-24 years old)

Applicants must have a Davidson County address and apply by April 8. All positions will begin the first week of June and end in mid-July for youth ages 14-19. The direct hire and external positions are year-round.

To apply, youth visit Metro Action’s POWER Youth portal on the Metro Action Webpage for the complete listing of opportunities. Youth and Young adults will receive pay for their summer work experiences.

The summer employment initiative is a part of the Metropolitan Action Commission’s expanded opportunities for youth and young adults of Nashville and Davidson County.

POWER which is an acronym for Providing Opportunities for Wealth-building and Economic Resilience was selected by Metro Action’s Youth Leaderships Council during a strategic planning session.

“The youth and young adults wanted a name that they could relate to and that described how they envisioned themselves,” said Dr. Cynthia Croom, MAC Executive Director.

In addition to summer employment, the Metro Action POWER Youth and Young Adult Program includes support services inclusive of resources for in-school and out of school youth and young adults, career exploration and supportive and coordinated care for youth that are victims of crime or justice involved.

For more information about the agency’s POWER Youth Program email the POWER Youth team at poweryouth@nashville.gov or 615-862-8860.