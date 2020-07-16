Metro Hospital Authority Calls for Stronger Community Ties With Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN — The first African American female to chair the Metro Hospital Authority says her vision for Nashville General Hospital includes an expanded role in building ties between a broad range of local communities in the areas of better health, disease prevention and access to quality care. Madison internist Dr. Shindana Feagins says

in the wake of nearly a dozen hospital closings across Tennessee since 2010, Nashville General’s role in providing excellent care regardless of race, ethnicity or income level will be more important than ever going forward.

“Nashville General Hospital has invested heavily in new technologies and facility upgrades since I was a resident there in 2002,” said Dr. Feagins. “The hospital is here to stay and is expanding services throughout the city. We need to ensure it is adequately resourced to fill its unique role in Nashville.”

A native of Los Angeles, California, Dr. Feagins completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California and was a middle school teacher before attending Meharry Medical College. She was named to the Hospital Authority board by former mayor David Briley and was elected chair in July 2020. She has been instrumental in the creation of several health focused non-profit organizations such as Rezolve Wellness and Walk with Your Doctor, a non-profit that organizes wellness activities for physicians and their patients. Dr. Feagins was the only solo practitioner to receive a grant from United HealthCare for a pilot study aimed at helping people lose weight. Fifty people participated in the study, losing a combined 400 lbs.

Dr. Feagins says she’s strongly supportive of an initiative by Nashville General CEO Dr. Joseph Webb to continuously improve the patient experience at the hospital.

“I refer my own patients to Nashville General all the time,” said Dr. Feagins. “I listen closely to the feedback I get on their experiences and it’s been positive. I’m looking forward to working with Dr. Webb and his team to make it even better.”

Dr. Feagins believes patients who speak positively of their experiences at Nashville General will generate the kind of word-of-mouth reinforcement the hospital needs to build a solid foundation for growth.

“Ultimately, a stronger Nashville General Hospital means a healthier Nashville and that reduces the cost of chronic care and the health disparities that divide our community. To me, that seems like a worthwhile investment in making our city better.”

Founded in 1890 as City Hospital, the area’s original community hospital, Nashville General Hospital provides quality care for more than 58,000 patients each year, regardless of their ability to pay. Joint Commission accredited, Nashville General Hospital received the highest safety grade of “A” from The Leapfrog Group in Fall 2019. Nashville General Hospital’s mission is to improve the health and wellness of Nashville by providing equitable access to coordinated patient-centered care – including specialty care through the 22 clinics of the Nashville Healthcare Center – and training tomorrow’s clinical caregivers. For more information, visit NashvilleGeneral.org.