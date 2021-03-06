Metro Law Files Council Resolution to Settle Civil Claim with Estate of Daniel Hambrick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metropolitan Nashville Department of Law filed a resolution today with the Metropolitan Council seeking approval of a $2.25 million settlement of the Estate of Daniel Hambrick’s civil claims arising from Mr. Hambrick’s shooting death on July 26, 2018.

The settlement will resolve all civil damages claims against the Metropolitan Government and Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke in the federal court lawsuit filed on March 11, 2019, Estate of Daniel Hambrick ex rel. Vickie Hambrick v. Metropolitan Government of Nashville-Davidson County, Tennessee, and Andrew Delke, Civil Action No. 3:19-cv-216. The settlement does not resolve the separate criminal matter.

Under the settlement, the Metropolitan Government will pay $2,250,000 to Mr. Hambrick’s Estate in exchange for the dismissal with prejudice of all claims against the Metropolitan Government and Officer Delke.

Neither the Metropolitan Government nor Officer Delke admits wrongdoing or liability, and there have been no court findings as to the merits of the lawsuit.

“We think this is a fair resolution for all of the parties,” said Metropolitan Director of Law Bob Cooper. “Pursuing this matter through trial and appeal would have been expensive and time consuming with the risk of an adverse decision. The community is better served by bringing finality to this case,” Cooper said.

“This settlement will avoid years of protracted litigation as our department continues its strong focus on building trust and partnerships with Nashville residents through community engagement and, when possible, alternative policing strategies,” said MNPD Chief of Police John Drake.

“While money can never make up for the loss of Daniel’s life, we are proud to have delivered some measure of justice for Daniel’s family,” said Attorneys Joy Kimbrough and Kyle Mothershead, the attorneys for Mr. Hambrick’s estate.

Chief Drake and Mr. Hambrick’s mother, Vicki Hambrick, have agreed to meet in a private setting after the settlement is approved.