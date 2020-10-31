Metro Public Health Department Releases List of Area COVID-19 Clusters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) has released an updated list of identified COVID-19 clusters. Clusters refer to groupings of cases linked to a specific time and place, identified through the case investigation process conducted by the team at Metro Public Health.

Of the 160 identified clusters, 41 were attributed to long term care facilities, 19 were attributed to construction sites and 13 were attributed to social gatherings.

The disclosure comes as Airbnb issued a warning against Nashville house parties ahead of Halloween and a reminder that it prohibited one-night reservations over the Halloween weekend throughout the U.S.

MPHD has released a graph showing the timing of the number of identified clusters by week, with time markers denoting reopening phases and public health orders. In accordance with patient privacy protocols, clusters with less than 10 identified cases are not identified by name.

Graphs showing cluster types and clusters associated with more than 10 cases are below.