Metro Public Health Department to offer free screenings as part of STI Awareness Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. April 15, 2025 – Those in need of a screening for sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, can receive a free screening at the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) on Thursday, April 17th and Friday, April 18th. The free screenings are being offered as part of STI Awareness week, a yearly observance highlighting STIs and their risk to the community. STI Awareness Week runs from April 13th through the 19th.

“Testing, investigating and treating Sexually Transmitted Infections is one way the Metro Public Health Department works to prevent the spread of such infections, and thus protect the health of our residents as part of the broad effort to create an environment where optimal health is achievable by all,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of Health. “We can all do our part to create that environment through safe practices, regular screenings and treatment, and participation when public health works to contain infections through contact investigations and follow-up screenings.”

Free walk-in screenings will be available Thursday and Friday from 7:30am to 3pm at the Lentz Public Health Center, closing for lunch between noon and 1pm. The last walk-in client will be accepted at 2:30pm. Those who receive a positive result can access treatment immediately.

According to the CDC, over 2.4 million STIs were diagnosed and reported in the U.S. in 2023, the most recent year where data was available. Of the over 209,000 cases of syphilis diagnosed in 2023, 3,882 were cases of congenital syphilis, an infection passed by someone who is pregnant to their baby during pregnancy or childbirth, which can cause serious health problems for the infant.

In addition to STI screenings, clients can also receive treatment for STIs, sexual health education and supplies, PrEP and other services at the Sexual Health Center. Appointments can be made Monday-Friday between 7:30am and 3pm by calling 615-340-5670. The fee for an STI screening is typically $10.