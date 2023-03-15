NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman, Mayor John Cooper and several other elected officials will join the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) for a groundbreaking ceremony on the next mixed-income residential development

for the Cayce Transformation.

The celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 725 S. Fifth St.

Fifth & Summer will feature 107 apartments, including 50 affordable units.