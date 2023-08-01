NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Michael and Tiffany Oher announced details about The Oher Foundation during a kickoff event at Nashville’s Alliance Bernstein recently. NFL superstar, author and mentor, Oher is committed to providing top-tier education opportunities to deserving students. Oher is ‘filling the gaps for kids,” as he taps Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy as the flagship educational partner for the first two scholarship students that will begin the 2023-2024 school year at the venerable academy.

The Oher Foundation Mission Statement reads “to empower socio-economically disadvantaged youth by providing them opportunities and supports they need to overcome poverty through education, mentorship and community.” The goal is to enable students to escape the generational cycle of poverty by becoming successful, independent, and financially secure in their field of passion.

To enhance this goal, the following staff have been hired to assist in the goals of the youth participating in the various programs being launched today. Ti’ana Sharp, student success coordinator, holds a Master of Science in Middle Childhood Education at The Ohio State University. In her role, she serves as the in-school advocate for the foundation’s students, ensuring their success. Prior to joining the foundation, she spent 14 years teaching and coaching in the Nashville area.

Andrew Gardner, program coordinator, will oversee the development and growth of the Opportunity Scholar Program. He holds a Master of Education Policy at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College.

Michael Oher, co-founder of the Oher Foundation stated, “As we kicked off the Oher Foundation this past week, my heart was filled with excitement and hope. So much work has gone into building our programs to ensure kids like me don’t need a miracle to overcome their circumstances. Now the real work begins as we build relationships and fill gaps to empower disadvantaged youth through the Opportunity Scholar programs.”