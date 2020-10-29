Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Receives Prestigious Award from the NAACP

DETROIT, MI — Governor Gretchen Whitmer received the Detroit Branch NAACP Mary Church Terrell Freedom & Justice Award at the NAACP’s 65th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Event. The award is presented each year to an individual whose actions, commitment, and integrity reflect the continuous struggle for justice and equality, exemplified by one of the founders of the NAACP. It was named after Mary Church Terrell, a champion in the struggle for dignity and respect for African Americans.

“As a lifelong NAACP member, it is such an honor to receive this award, and I am so grateful for the NAACP’s partnership as we have worked to build a more equitable Michigan together,” said Governor Whitmer. “This year, Michigan has faced multiple crises that have shined a light on the racial disparities in our communities, and I was proud to work with community leaders across the state to tackle those issues head-on. The theme of today’s event is ‘Take Your Souls to the Polls,’ so I want to remind everyone in Michigan to fill out your absentee ballot and drop it off, vote early in person, or vote at the polls on the election. We can enact more change in Michigan when we vote for leaders who share our goals to create a more just, equitable Michigan for everyone.”

The Detroit Branch has remained the largest Branch of the NAACP since its inception. Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony is currently serving his 14th term as President of the Detroit Branch NAACP, a position he has held for 27 years.

“Today the Detroit Branch NAACP will present its prestigious Mary Church Terrell Freedom And Justice Award to Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony. “In lieu of the Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, we are having a Freedom Fund Experience. This award is presented to Governor Whitmer for her unyielding stand for health care protection for Michiganders, refusal to submit to threats against her life and liberty, and standing strong against personal attacks from the President of the United States.

She is indeed BIG GRETCH OUR GOVERNOR!”