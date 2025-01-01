MLK Celebration of Song with Mickey Guyton and the Nashville Symphony

Sunday, January 19, 2025

07:30 PM | Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Nashville Symphony | Jonathan Taylor Rush, conductor | Mickey Guyton | Celebration Chorus – Odessa Settles, chorus master | Celebration Youth Chorus - Margaret Campbelle-Holman, co-director & Dr. Nita Smith, co-director | W. Crimm Singers

Join the Nashville Symphony for an unforgettable evening honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at our 31st annual MLK Celebration. This inspiring event will feature the powerful voices of the Celebration Chorus and Celebration Youth Chorus, along with four-time, GRAMMY®-nominated artist and country music trailblazer Mickey Guyton.

Experience a moving blend of classical, contemporary, and spiritual music that celebrates Dr. King’s enduring message of hope, equality, and justice. Enjoy a poignant performance of Mickey Guyton’s personal and powerful song, “Black Like Me,” which echoes Dr. King’s dream for freedom and progress. Be uplifted as the Nashville Symphony and these incredible artists come together for a concert filled with joy, hope, and reflection.

Tickets to this concert help support the Nashville Symphony’s 300+ annual education and community programs, making an impact across Middle Tennessee.

Tickets start at $25. Submit a Group Inquiry Form for groups of ten or more.

Please note that this event has a nine-ticket limit per household.

VIP Experience

You will be able to add-on the VIP Package during checkout.

VIP Package Includes:

Pre show Q&A with Mickey Guyton

Photo Op

IMPORTANT: The VIP Package does not include a ticket to the show. You must have a ticket to the concert to attend the VIP Experience.



Performers

