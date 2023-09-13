The dedication and perseverance of Metro Nashville Public Schools students, educators, and staff have once again proven to be the driving force behind strong academic growth. For the second consecutive year, MNPS has attained a Level 5 value-added growth score from the Tennessee Value Added Assessment System (TVAAS), demonstrating the district’s commitment to student success.

The recently released TVAAS scores underscore MNPS’s continued growth and progress, positioning the district as a leader in advancing academic excellence across the state thanks to continued investments by Metro Nashville in our public school students and the teachers and staff who serve them. Some highlights from the latest data include:

Level 5 in Overall Composite

Level 5 in Literacy

Level 5 in Numeracy

Level 5 in Science

And Level 5 in several other categories

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional team of educators, administrators, parents, and, most importantly, our students for their unwavering commitment to education and growth,” said Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools for MNPS. “These accomplishments reflect not only the exceptional strides we’ve made but also the bright future that lies ahead as we continue to champion academic advancement. We could not have done it without the continued focus and support of our Board of Education, Mayor Cooper, and the Metro Council, who have made tremendous investments in our students and educators these past few years.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, “TVAAS is a statistical analysis of student assessment data, such as the TCAP end-of-grade and end-of-course tests. It provides districts and their schools with growth data to add to achievement data. This lens of measuring student learning provides educators with valuable information to ensure they are meeting the academic needs of cohorts of students as well as individual students.”

MNPS has made several systemic improvements over the last few years, leveraging investments by Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Council as well as federal ESSER grants to have the highest paid teachers in Tennessee, adoption of high-quality literacy and math curriculums, high-impact tutoring and summer learning programs, as well as professional learning and development opportunities for our educators, support staff, and principal leaders.

“Thanks to Dr. Battle’s leadership and the record-setting investments we have made as a city in the past four years, our public schools have experienced transformational change this term,” said Mayor John Cooper. “The best paid teachers in the state, $300 million in new annual funding, 4 new schools, a record-increase in per student funding for any city, laptops for every student – these are the type of investments that our city must continue to make to secure the future of Nashville’s next generation.”

Utilizing TCAP test results taken in the 2022-23 school year, the value-added data help to show how far students have grown year-over-year on a scale of 1 to 5. Level 1 means there is significant evidence the district’s students made less growth than expected, while Level 5 means there is significant evidence students made more growth than expected. Full results across grade levels and subject areas are anticipated to be released on the TDOE’s TVAAS website.