More Honors for Chadwick Boseman

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — Posthumous honors continue rolling in for Chadwick Boseman. His latest came Sunday night when he received the Best Performance in a Movie award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Boseman lost his fight against colon cancer in August of 2020 at 43, and has received multiple awards over the last year for his performance as Levee Green in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Yara Shahidi received he award on his behalf.

Speaking on stage at the Palladium in Los Angeles, Shahidi said, “I’m so honored to accept this award on behalf of Chadwick Boseman.

I know I speak for myself, his legion of fans, and the communities he so beautifully represented when I say we are honored to celebrate his art today and every day.”

Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award in honor of her career in Hollywood. She has been featured in such films as “The Avengers,” “Lucy” and “Lost in Translation.” “I realize what an absolute gift it is to be able to have the opportunity to do what I love,” Johansson said in accepting her award.

Anthony Mackie won two awards. He received Best Hero (Sam Wilson/Falcon) and Best Duo with Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier). Both came for his role in Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” was selected Best Movie, while Rege-Jean Page won Breakthrough Performance for his role as The Duke in “Bridgerton.”

Leslie Jones, who served as the show’s host, was also recognized with the Best Comedic Performance award for her portrayal of Mary Junson in “Coming 2 America.”