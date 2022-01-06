NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Social Services and Room in the Inn are announced that faith-based groups are returning to the city’s Cold Weather Shelter Plan following the impact of Covid-19.

For years, the city and Room In the Inn relied on – at its peak – more than 200 faith centers to help house the homeless during cold and bitter nights. However, Covid-19 forced places of faith to temporarily close their doors as they moved to virtual practices. This resulted in a drastic reduction in the number of people initially being housed when temperatures dropped below 28 degrees, causing Social Services to identify alternative cold weather support to fill the need.

But today, there is good news. After working with just 60 faith centers last year during the pandemic, faith-based facilities are reopening their doors. Currently 89 places of faith provide overnight shelters November – March on the coldest nights. Additionally, Room In the Inn’s downtown campus and the Nashville Rescue Mission provide cold weather shelter. The city’s Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter, 3230 Brick Church Pike, serves as the backup shelter option once all other facilities reach capacity. Adherence to the CDC’s Covid-19 protocols are followed.

“Our faith-based groups are central to our mission of helping protect the homeless from dangerously cold weather,” said Jay Servais, interim director of the Metro Homeless Impact Division. “It’s difficult to imagine them being left in the cold. We are so thankful to see congregations come back. It’s a relief and step forward in protecting our vulnerable loved ones.”

“The pandemic has been hard on all of us, including our congregations. We felt their absence when they had to close. Knowing we couldn’t house everyone we needed to was painful. Congregations remained engaged, making cold weather supply kits and offering additional support. While we were thankful, we are extremely excited to see them reopening their facilities and supporting the overnight shelter program when it’s needed the most,” said Rachel Hester, executive director of Room in the Inn.

Although 89 centers returning to the program is much needed, Servais and Hester say more are still needed. January is traditionally a month with more frigid temps and an increased need for warm and safe shelter options.