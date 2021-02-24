More than 250,000 in Memphis Impacted by Ongoing Boil Water Advisory

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–About 260,000 customers across Memphis and parts of Shelby County remain under a boil water advisory following last week’s unprecedented winter weather conditions.

MLGW spokesperson Gale Jones Carson said the company hopes the issue will be fixed in a few days, but could not give a time that the advisory would end.

Residents are asked to keep water use to just the essentials. Residents should not be washing their cars, Carson said.

MLGW says things continue to improve with the water issues in Memphis and Shelby County, but the boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.