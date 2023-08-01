MURFREESBORO, TN.— Gun violence awareness and healing/support group Mothers Over Murder (MOM) is celebrating the creation of its new Murfreesboro chapter with a meet and greet at Patterson Park Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The event takes place from 5:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. and is open to the public.

It will allow the community to get to know the members in their newly-established local Chapter.

A celebration of the life of Terrell Ray, a young father who was murdered in Murfreesboro in the early hours of August 2, 2019 after celebrating his 30th birthday, will take place and culminate in a balloon release in his memory at 7:45 p.m.

Ray’s case has never been solved. His mother, Trina, has been a tireless advocate with the

group to demand justice and bring awareness to gun violence and the destruction it wreaks

upon those left behind and the community at-large. She and the other parents—mostly

moms—are firm believers in the effectiveness of peaceful dispute resolution within communities to promote healing.

If you have any information that could help solve Ray’s homicide, call Det. Julie Cox at (629) 201-5514 or CrimeStoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7897).

The group encourages families who have experienced the trauma of violence to attend the

event and receive support.

For more information visit nashvillepeacemakers.org/mothers-over-murder, or email

e.c@mothersovermurder.org.