Mt. Juliet, Tenn.–While some high school students will spend this summer doing odd jobs or hanging out with friends, Jonathan Gerges, a student at Mt. Juliet High School in Mt. Juliet, TN, will complete an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University, achieving his FAA Private Pilot’s license upon completion of the training. The program takes place from June 12 – August 3.

Gerges is one of just 28 high-ability 11th and 12th graders throughout the United States selected for the elite program, which was established in 2021 by the Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to increase diversity in Naval aviation. The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $28,000/student but is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations. Upon completion of the program, each student earns a private pilot certification/license and five college credits.

The Department of the Navy sponsors the Summer Flight Academy program for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. The program is a new STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office – located at the Office of Naval Research – which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach, and workforce initiatives.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” says LT Olivia Barrau, E-2C Hawkeye Naval Flight Officer, CNAF Operations Officer for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and CNAF Flight Academy Program Manager. “Jonathan Gerges has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to play a part in his personal and professional journeys.”

Gerges participates in JROTC and plays varsity basketball and soccer. During the eight-week Summer Flight Academy, he will receive a minimum of 32 hours of classroom aviation academics and more than 40 hours of flight training in either a Vulcanair V.10 single-engine aircraft or Piper Warrior (PA-28). As part of the certification process, Gerges will be required to complete 17 hours of solo flights.

Media Opportunities

• LT Olivia Barrau is available to discuss the CNAF Summer Flight Academy and the CNAF Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategic plan.