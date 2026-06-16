KOOL Club OF MTSU hosts Second Annual Kenneth L. Toney Golf Tournament

L to R 1st Place Holding Trophies (Boyd, Henderson, Moore, Thomas) Cooper - Vice President, Hill & Woods - Founders, Grimes – President KOOL CLUB OF MTSU - MEMBERS Tim Maye – Chairmen Of Golf Tournament L to R Longest Drive Holding Plaque – Men ( C.Riggs) Cooper, Grimes, Boyd L to R Closest to Pin Holding Plaque Men ( B.Thomas) Cooper, Grimes, Boyd L to R Holding Plaque Closet to the Pin & Longest Drive Women (Moton) Cooper, Boyd, Grimes L to R 3rd Place - Holding Trophies (Williams, K. Enzor, C. Enzor, Gates) Cooper, Boyd, Grimes. L to R Holding Trophy 2nd Place (J. Dula) Not Picture Taylor, Powell, Burrell) Cooper, Boyd, Grimes Immersive exhibit opening June 20 explores how the “people’s game” is a powerful force for belonging, activism, and connection Prev 1 of 9 Next

The KOOL Club Of MTSU, a non-profit social organization made up of Middle Tennessee State University alumni, raised scholarship funds through its second Kenneth L. Toney Golf Tournament held at Indian Hills Golf Course on May 15th in Murfreesboro Tennessee. Our current President is Tony Grimes and Chairman of the Golf Tournament Tim Maye.

The KOOL Club was founded April 18, 1974, by a group of MTSU students. KOOL stands for knowledge, opportunity, optimism and leadership. Our motto is “Being yourself is being KOOL.”

KOOL Club member the late Ben Scruggs introduced an entertainment event (Battle of the Half-timers, featuring high school competitions) which gained regional and mid-state recognition. In 1981, KOOL Club member Reginald Edwards proposed from the annual event the proceeds be used as a scholarship fund. Our current KOOL Club Vice President, Edward Cooper (who was President at the time), agreed and established the KOOL CLUB of MTSU Scholarship Fund. The name for the scholarship was later changed to the Kenneth L. Toney / KOOL CLUB Scholarship to honor a fellow club member, Kenneth L. Toney who was injured while serving in the Marines.

Scholarship funds are awarded twice annually each year to first-year MTSU students in need of financial aid. The recipients of the scholarship also receive honorary KOOL Club membership.

The KOOL Club recognizes and extends our thanks and appreciation to our major food sponsor, Chick-Fil-A Restaurant in Murfreesboro.