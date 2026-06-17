Faith Farm celebrates one million servings donated with grand opening of you-pick flower garden

JOELTON, Tenn. – June 15, 2026 – By Faith Farm , a Davidson County-based nonprofit farm dedicated to growing food and giving it away, is celebrating a major milestone this summer: providing more than one million servings of fresh, nutritious food to Middle Tennessee neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

To commemorate the achievement, the nonprofit farm will host the grand opening of its annual you-pick flower garden on Friday, June 20, creating an opportunity for the community to support the farm’s mission while enjoying a unique on-farm experience.

Visitors can create their own bouquet for a $30 donation, with all proceeds supporting By Faith Farm’s efforts to grow and donate fresh produce to families in need. As an added benefit, all donations are currently being matched, allowing supporters to double their impact. Every bouquet purchase qualifies as a charitable donation and contributes directly to the organization’s work combating food insecurity across Middle Tennessee.

Operated by Fed By Faith, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, By Faith Farm grows and donates 100% of its food harvest to neighbors facing food insecurity. Since 2011, the organization has donated more than 240,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables while engaging thousands of volunteers from schools, churches, businesses, veteran organizations and civic groups.

“The million-serving milestone represents the incredible generosity of our volunteers, donors and community partners over the last 15 years,” said Lori Birckhead, founder. “The flower garden offers a beautiful new way for people to connect with the farm while helping us continue providing fresh, healthy food to our neighbors.”

The grand opening celebration will feature live music from Steve Ernster and refreshments from Paradeisos Coffee. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the garden, create custom bouquets and learn more about the farm’s impact throughout Middle Tennessee. Following the grand opening, the flower garden will remain open through October on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Private group visits and additional appointments will also be available by request.

The launch comes as By Faith Farm continues to expand its impact and prepare for future initiatives, including Harvest House, a planned agricultural and community education center designed to support volunteer engagement, agricultural education, food distribution and community outreach.

“Every bouquet purchased helps provide food for families in need,” said Birckhead. “With donations currently being matched, there has never been a better time to support the mission.”

To learn more, schedule a visit or make a donation, visit www.byfaithfarm.com .

About By Faith Farm

By Faith Farm, operated by Fed By Faith, is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to growing fresh, nutrient-dense food and donating 100% of its harvest to neighbors facing food insecurity throughout Middle Tennessee. Since 2011, the organization has donated more than 240,000 pounds of produce, providing more than one million servings to individuals and families in need.