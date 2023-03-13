

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Nominations are now being sought and accepted for the 2023-24 Middle Tennessee State University Distinguished Alumni. The deadline to submit is Friday, March 31.

The awards, which will include an overall Distinguished Alumni recipient and Young Alumni Achievement honoree, recognize those with prolonged records of achievement who have made outstanding contributions to society and who exemplify the ideals for which MTSU stands in extraordinary ways.

People are encouraged to nominate someone online for an award. Criteria and nomination forms and other information can be found at www.mtalumni.com/awards. Alumni, MTSU faculty and staff and university friends are welcome to submit nominations.

This year marks the 10th year for the True Blue Citations of Distinction.

Award recipients are selected by the alumni association board of directors. Michael Hogan (Class of 1993) of Murfreesboro is board president and assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security. Recipients will be announced later this year and recognized during MTSU Homecoming events Sept. 22-23.

The True Blue Citations of Distinction will include awards for the following categories:

• The David Cullum Award for Service to the University, named in memory of the former president of the National Alumni Association, Blue Raider Athletic Association and MTSU Foundation, who died in May 2013. He was a member of the Class of 1955.

• Achievement in Education — MTSU Faculty.

• Achievement in Education — Non-MTSU Faculty.

• Service to Community.

• Military Service.

Criteria and nomination forms and other information can be found atwww.mtalumni.com/awards.

For questions about the online form or process, contact the Office of Alumni Relations by calling 615-898-2922 or 800-533-6878, or email Ginger Freeman, Alumni Relations director, at Ginger.Freeman@mtsu.edu.