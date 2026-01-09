MTSU First Lady Elizabeth McPhee Dies at 72

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University community is mourning the death of First Lady Elizabeth McPhee, who passed away Jan. 8, following a brief illness. She was 72. Funeral arrangements are pending.

In a statement released Thursday, MTSU Board of Trustees Chairman Stephen Smith expressed condolences on behalf of the university.

“It is with great sorrow that I convey news of the passing today of Elizabeth McPhee, the First Lady of Middle Tennessee State University,” Smith said. “Mrs. McPhee was beloved by our University community. Her devotion to MTSU over the last quarter-century, combined with her career as an educator and her tremendous impact as a volunteer for numerous charitable causes, enhanced the lives of thousands in our city, state, and beyond.”

Smith extended sympathies to her husband of 45 years, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, as well as to their children, Sidney-Anthony McPhee and Seneca Ann McPhee, and the entire McPhee family.

“On behalf of all Blue Raiders, I extend our deepest condolences,” Smith said.

University officials said MTSU will share additional reflections and information about memorial arrangements in the coming days.

Elizabeth McPhee served as First Lady during her husband’s 25-year tenure as university president, becoming a familiar and cherished presence on campus and in the community. Photos released by the university show her attending campus events alongside President McPhee and engaging with students, faculty, and staff.

More details will be released as they become available.