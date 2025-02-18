MTSU School of Music presents Jazz Ensemble I student concert Feb. 20

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University’s premiere student big band, Jazz Ensemble I, will perform a program of classic and contemporary jazz concert Thursday, Feb. 20.

The free concert begins at 8 p.m. in the Hinton Music Hall of the Wright Music Building at 1439 Faulkinberry Drive. A parking map is available at https://bit.ly/MTSUParking.

The concert will showcase premieres of arrangements and compositions by students and faculty members.

“Jazz Ensemble I is always one of our highlights of the year, and this concert will give audiences the opportunity to hear our top students interpret big band jazz at the highest level,” said Director of Jazz Studies Jamey Simmons.

The concert will also include performances of both jazz standards and modern compositions, with a focus on arrangements by celebrated composers and new works that reflect the evolving jazz tradition.

Highlights of the program include works by Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Count Basie and Charles Mingus.

A new, re-imagined arrangement of the classic spiritual “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” by graduate student drummer Miles Damaso will open the concert. Also, the composition “Rumor Mill” will be a vehicle for some free improvisation by soloists, a breakdown of the separation of the audience and ensemble, all inspired by a painting of the American artist Norman Rockwell.

“We’ve selected a program that gives our students the chance to showcase their improvisational skills while also honoring the big band tradition,” said Simmons. “This will be a great night for anyone who loves jazz or wants to see some of the finest up-and-coming jazz talent.”

For more information, email James.Simmons@mtsu.edu, or call 615-898-2724.

Upcoming MTSU Illinois Jacquet Jazz Festival

Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 29, for the MTSU Illinois Jacquet Jazz Festival. It includes a full day of performances by school ensembles and MTSU groups, jam sessions, educational sessions and the 5:15 p.m. headline concert featuring dynamic Latin jazz saxophonist Miguel Zenon.

Dedicated to the memory of tenor saxophonist Illinois Jacquet, the festival seeks to educate, inspire and entertain audiences in the middle Tennessee area. For information, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/music/jazzfest.php.

For more information about the MTSU Jazz Artist Series, visit http://www.mtsu.edu/music/jazzseries.php.

— DeAnn Hays (deann.hays@mtsu.edu)