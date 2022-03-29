MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Sporting events including baseball, softball and tennis. A Star Party. Art and photographic exhibitions. The MTSU Illinois Jacquet Jazz Festival. A theatre musical and three-day LGBTQ+ conference.

All this and much more are on the agenda for the annual MTSU Spring Showcase, presented by the National Alumni Association April 1-9. All event times are Central.

To learn more about the opportunities for in-person events and information regarding parking (permit needed to park Monday through Friday), visit www.mtalumni.com/springshowcase. Many events are free; some require an admission charge.

There will be a mix of in-person and virtual events. University officials recommend visitors wear masks, especially for indoor events, as a pandemic precaution.

“For the 11th year, the Alumni Association is excited to coordinate a wide range of campus activities for both MTSU alumni and the Murfreesboro community to enjoy. ,” said Ginger Freeman, MTSU Alumni Relations director.

“Whether virtual or in-person, MTSU has plenty to offer all. As we are emerging from two years of virtually focused events, we look forward to people taking advantage of all of the opportunities to engage with campus life,” she added.

Feature events

• The Star Party starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, features lecturer Neda Naseri presenting “Mysteries of Cosmic Rays” in Wiser-Patten Science Hall Room 102 and helps kick off the Spring Showcase. Weather permitting, a telescope viewing will follow the lecture.

• One of the highlights will be MTSU Arts presentation of “Fun Home,” a musical based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes, presented by MTSU Theatre and Dance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 7-9. Alumni and friends can use promo code “MTSU” for a 20% discount. (Note: There’s also a 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, performance.)

• A free Zoom webinar — “Social Excellence: Why Bother” (noon on Tuesday, April 5) presented by adjunct management instructor Kelly Knowles from the Jennings A. Jones College of Business and hosted by the MTSU Alumni Association. Learn about knowing your driving core motives and moving toward excellence in your daily interactions. Click here to register.

• Star Wars Virtual Trivia hosted by the MTSU Alumni Association will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Information and registration can be found here.

• An MTSU faculty exhibition in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays in the Bragg Media and Entertainment Building Room 269. The exhibit includes the works of Chuck Arlund, Elijah Barrett, Alex Crawford, Kristine Potter, Shannon Randol and Jonathan Trundle.

• Wrapping up the Spring Showcase will be a performance by the MTSU Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in Hinton Music Hall of the Wright Music Building. The concert is free.

For more information, visit the alumni website or call 615-898-2922.