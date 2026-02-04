MTSU students wrap up trip to 68th annual Grammy Awards in LA

LOS ANGELES — Middle Tennessee State University students and faculty from its Recording Industry Department are back home after wrapping up their time in Los Angeles at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, marking the program’s 12th consecutive trip to celebrate the work of former students up for honors as well as network with alumni and professionals in the industry.

While MTSU alumni didn’t capture a coveted trophy this year, MTSU hosted alumni, former students and music industry officials during its annual pre-Grammy celebration over the weekend, held at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood.

“Big-time programs are present at big-time events,” President Sidney A. McPhee said of the annual pilgrimage to the Grammys. “They allow us to celebrate the success of former students in the recording industry and connect our current students and faculty with the leaders in the music business.”

Added Beverly Keel, dean of the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment: “It’s always a special day for us because it’s the MTSU homecoming for all of our LA-based alumni,” Keel said. “It’s wonderful to see everybody. It’s just a moment to exhale and reflect on the year we’ve had before.”

Saturday’s MTSU-hosted pre-Grammy celebration capped a series of university activities before the music industry’s biggest night. The MTSU team volunteered at Friday’s MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring acclaimed singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, visited recording industry firms and went behind the scenes at studios before the Grammy ceremonies.



“We really pride ourselves on hands-on learning, and this trip is a really great example of that, and we get to come to the epicenter of the entertainment world,” Provost Mark Byrnes said.

McPhee, Byrnes and Keeljoined six students, led by faculty, for the annual trip.

The six media and entertainment students selected to represent the college on this year’s trip arrived in California on Wednesday, Jan. 28, and included:

Colman Connolly , a senior majoring in audio production and data science

, a senior majoring in audio production and data science Gabriela Diaz , a senior majoring in audio production

, a senior majoring in audio production Emily Eastep , a senior majoring in music business

, a senior majoring in music business Chandler Furr, a graduate student majoring in recording arts and technologies

a graduate student majoring in recording arts and technologies Jenene Grover , a senior majoring in journalism

, a senior majoring in journalism Anna Shinholster, a senior majoring in commercial songwriting

Six MTSU-trained professionals contributed to Grammy-nominated projects up for 2026 honors, including former student Lecrae Devaughn Moore, known professionally as Lecrae, who was nominated for Best Contemporary Music Performance/Song and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

While not listed on the nominations, several other MTSU alums worked on Grammy-nominated projects, including:

Audio production engineers Jason Hall (Class of 2000) and Jimmy Mansfield (Class of 2014) worked on Molly Tuttle’s “So Long Little Miss Sunshine,” which was nominated for Best Americana Album. Hall was also a credited engineer on country artist Lainey Wilson’s “Whirlwind (Deluxe)” album, which includes “Somewhere Over Laredo,” which was nominated for Best Country Song.

(Class of 2000) and (Class of 2014) worked on Molly Tuttle’s “So Long Little Miss Sunshine,” which was nominated for Best Americana Album. Hall was also a credited engineer on country artist Lainey Wilson’s “Whirlwind (Deluxe)” album, which includes “Somewhere Over Laredo,” which was nominated for Best Country Song. Brandon Bell (Class of 2004) was credited as an engineer on Billy Strings’ “Highway Prayers” album, which won for Best Bluegrass Album.

(Class of 2004) was credited as an engineer on Billy Strings’ “Highway Prayers” album, which won for Best Bluegrass Album. Tony Castle (Class of 1995) r ecorded and mixed Willie Nelson’s Grammy-nominated release, “Oh, What a Beautiful World,” which was nominated for Best Traditional Country Album.

(Class of 1995) ecorded and mixed Willie Nelson’s Grammy-nominated release, “Oh, What a Beautiful World,” which was nominated for Best Traditional Country Album. Former student Shannon Finnegan worked as project coordinator on two of Willie Nelson’s Grammy-nominated projects this year: “Last Leaf on the Tree,” which was nominated for Best Americana Album, and “Oh, What a Beautiful World,” nominated for Best Traditional Country Album.

MTSU alums, former or current students, and faculty from across the university have been a part of almost 180 Grammy Award nominations in the last two decades.

The number of MTSU-connected Grammy winners since 2001 currently stands at more than 20 people, with nearly 50 Grammys, including several repeat recipients, in categories from classical to pop to rock to country to gospel and rap.