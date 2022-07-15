Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)-Art, crafts, music, theater, along with food and drinks promise to make Creative Park Nashville’s big event of the year – Starry Night – even bigger than last year’s inaugural fundraiser.

Show your support for visual and performing arts in the parks and mark your calendar for the free event: 6-9 p.m. September 10, 2022 at the Centennial Art Center (CAC) Courtyard and Herb Garden, 301 25th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37203. Tickets are free to Starry Night (starrynight.eventbrite.com) and everyone will be treated to music, drama, silent auction, and a wide range art on display and for sale. Wine, mixed drinks, and tasty snacks from Phat Bites will also be featured.

CPN is the 501(c)(3) non-profit “friends” group dedicated to providing funding and support to Metro Park’s Music, Theater and Visual Arts Divisions.

Fundraiser, entertainment and arts education in Nashville

CPN conceived Starry Night not only as an entertaining fundraiser, but as an evening where parents and adults could discover great local resources where they can take music, theater, and art classes in Nashville and what they can expect to learn.

This year, Starry Night will have a greatly expanded display of arts and crafts. CPN is coordinating their event with the CAC’s gallery opening of “The Art of Craft,” which features some 14 expert Tennessee Craft artisans from around the state. If you’re familiar with the annual craft fair in Centennial Park, you know the high-quality work these Tennessee Craft members are famous for.

Plein air painting group on display

The Chestnut Group of plein air painters will also be exhibiting. There’s a great cross over between these painters and Creative Parks Nashville, because they often paint scenes from our local parks while we help support art education in our local parks.