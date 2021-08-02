MWCHC Will Host COVID-19 Event for College Students

By Katelynn White

NASHVILLE (TN Tribune)–The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination event for returning college students on August 13.

The event is free for all college students aged 17 and up.

When referencing the importance of the event Shanika Kidd, a public health professional said, “Our Sleeves Up event is particularly important because we are witnessing an increase of COVID cases in the Nashville/Davidson area and want to continue to be on the frontline of vaccine distribution.”

The vaccination event will take place at Music City Indoor Karting on 400 Davidson Street. MWCHC will open at 4:30 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Kidd said the center decided to target college students because of what the virus can potentially mean for returning students.

“We knew a few months ago that colleges and universities were transitioning back to in-person classes for the Fall 2021 semester. As someone not too far removed from college life, I understood what that could potentially mean for college students. Welcome back events and parties, crowded lecture and dining halls, and community-style dormitories are things that await our college students – all of which are ways for the virus to spread and fast.”

She emphasized that the event is their way of doing their part to help the community. “This vaccine event is our way of helping college students do their part to stop the spread of the virus. Understanding our target population meant creating a space that allowed us to distribute the vaccine but also have some fun. We decided to host at Music City Indoor Karting, where all who attend will have unlimited access to the indoor karting center and miniature golf.”

MWCHC hopes many students take advantage of the opportunity to get the Moderna vaccine and spread the news to their classmates. Kidd believes conversation is important when it comes to the virus.

“Dialogue is important. We are still living in a pandemic. COVID is real, and we need to continue to take it seriously as people continue to be affected by it. We hope those who are still hesitant to get the vaccine to see what we are doing and are moved in a way that they will want to get the vaccine.”

To register for the event please visit Sleeves Up! College Callout COVID Vaccination & Awareness Event · Civic TN Coalition (mobilize.us) .