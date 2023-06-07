Nashville, TN, – Save the date for a night of recognition and celebration of African American professionals in real estate. On July 13th, 2023, the Nashville chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) will proudly host the Black Excellence in Real Estate Award Ceremony at 14TENN, located at 1410 51st Avenue N. Nashville, TN 37209.

NAREB Nashville’s President, Furtesha Woods, shares her anticipation for the upcoming

ceremony, “This annual event has become a catalyst for showcasing the diverse talents and

skills of black professionals in the Nashville real estate industry.” She goes on to explain,

“Our focus on recognizing and celebrating these significant contributions plays a crucial role in increasing representation and breaking down barriers within our sector.”

Since its inception in 1997, NAREB Nashville has been a stalwart advocate for diversity,

inclusivity, and economic empowerment within the real estate industry. This non-profit

organization is committed to promoting dignity, respect, and equal opportunities for

communities of color through an unwavering support of African American real estate

professionals.



Set to begin at 6:00 PM, the award ceremony will feature a theme of Black Professional Attire, a symbol of unity and pride within the community. The esteemed award categories being presented include the “Rookie of the Year Award” recognizing outstanding newcomers, the “Multi-Million Dollar Award” honoring exceptional sales volume, the highly coveted “Top Producer Award” celebrating the individuals with the highest number of sales and transactions, and the prestigious “Best of the Best Award,” highlighting those who have been nominated the most, representing the epitome of excellence in the industry. The event promises to be an evening of celebration, delicious food, uplifting music, and a valuable platform for networking. It aims to foster collaborations and partnerships, contributing to the growth and success of Nashville’s real estate industry.

Woods concludes with a potent message about the ceremony’s potential impact. “By

highlighting successful individuals and companies, we inspire others in our community to

pursue homeownership, careers, or entrepreneurial ventures in real estate. This recognition

serves as a catalyst for change, motivation, and empowerment within the black community.”

For more information about the Black Excellence in Real Estate Award Ceremony and to

purchase tickets, please visit www.narebnashville.com/events. Be a part of this significant

event, a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities in the real estate industry.