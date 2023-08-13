Overview: MINORITY BASEBALL PROSPECTS PRESENTS THE 2023 MIDDLE SCHOOL ALL-AMERICAN GAME

AT CAROMONT HEALTH PARK

Gastonia, NC – This August 26-28, the Minority Baseball Prospects organization and Gaston County Tourism will present the Middle School All-American Games at Caromont Health Park. This INVITATION ONLY event highlights the nation’s top 50 middle school baseball prospects in the 2028-2029 class and benefits The MBP Helping Hands, Inc. nonprofit organization fulfills its mission of helping the community.

Selected from Nashville, TN is Champ Banks (Ensworth Middle School). Champ is the son of Tee and Meka Banks. His father is a former Vanderbilt football player. Champ plays for East Cobb Orange (Head Coach Ryan Raper) in Marietta, GA and Ensworth Middle (Head Coach Robbie Sinks). Champ trains with Michael Coleman and Justin Wilson, MLB vets. In addition to playing baseball, he also plays basketball, football and track.

Champ Banks will represent the middle Tennessee area against talented players from around the country in Gastonia. There will be 25 players in the class of 2028 showcasing their skills. Most of the athletes have met on the travel circuit around the South. The exposure and competition are great for growing the game of baseball.

Minority Baseball Prospects and their 501 (c)(3), MBP Helping Hands, Inc. are committed to providing minority baseball players with the opportunity for exposure to college and professional baseball scouts.

Players also get involved with helping out at the youth clinic and raising funds for the MBP Helping Hands, Inc, that allows them to “Pay It Forward” to minority communities across the country. This event will be two full days of baseball and community fun. Saturday, August 26th will begin with the welcome ceremony and a parents night out informational session. Saturday features a Community Day, All- American Workouts, Youth Clinic and a Home Run Derby. Sunday, August 28th will showcase the top 2028 and 2029 minority prospects in a live game format.



Link for MBP Middle School All-American Game Fundraiser:

https://www.mbpallamericangame.com/2022-all-american-game-donations/champ-banks