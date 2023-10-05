NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 25th Year Anniversary Black Tie Gala on November, 11, 2023. The Chamber has invited Ron Busby Sr., president/CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. as the special guest speaker. The theme for this event is, “Positioning Your Business and Career to Prosper in these Current Economic and Political Times.” The JW Marriott, located at 201 8th Ave S., in Nashville, will be the host location with the reception beginning at 6 pm dinner and awards celebration beginning at 7 pm.

The NBCC is the membership of choice for African American businesses and business professionals in the Nashville Metropolitan Area. The chamber was founded in 1998 by Rosetta Miller-Perry, CEO/publisher of The Tennessee Tribune newspaper. The Chamber has sustained it’s mission to empower and encourage prosperity for Nashville’s African American businesses by: Connecting businesses and business professionals with worthwhile partnerships that lead to economic advancement; developing businesses that are successful, sustainable, and scalable; providing businesses with economic opportunities that allow them to create jobs and wealth; and leading on policy initiatives that cultivate an economic environment for businesses to thrive.

As president/CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC), Ron Busby, Sr. brings business management skills as well as a lifetime of community development experience to the organization. Busby is a former successful business owner himself and he has been recognized as one of the nation’s best CEOs. Busby grew his first company, USA Superclean, from $150,000 annualized revenue to over $15 million in only 10 years. In addition to being an entrepreneur Busby was a former Chamber leader serving as the Chairman of the Board and then later became president of the Greater Phoenix Black Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, Busby serves on the Pfizer Small Business Council, National Newspapers Publishers Association Foundation Board of Directors, and White House African American Leadership Council. He has also formerly served on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Council on Underserved Communities.

A Special thanks to our Signature Corporate Sponsor, HCA Healthcare/TriStar for supporting this event!

Please click on QR Code in image accompanying this article to purchase tickets or a table of ten! Call or text 615-554-2126 if you have any questions.