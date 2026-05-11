Nashville-Area Resident Competes in LongHorn’s National Grilling Competition

NASHVILLE, TN – La Vergne resident Carlos Henning from the Nashville LongHorn Steakhouse team knows how to bring heat to the competition. His grilling expertise and passion have him on the cusp of elite grilling status as he prepares to compete in the final round of LongHorn Steakhouse’s ninth annual Steak Master Series.

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Steak Master Series is a national competition that gives LongHorn Grill Masters from across the country the opportunity to put their skills to the test. Henning is one of seven finalists, out of thousands of participants, who will compete for a $15,000 grand prize and the title of Steak Master Series Champion on May 21 during a one-day grill-off in Orlando, Fla.

“This experience means the world to me,” said Henning. “It’s been an amazing ride, and I hope I can win it for my Longhorn family in Nashville who has supported me all the way.”

Here are a few things to know about Henning, who has been a part of the LongHorn Steakhouse team for 18 years:

Favorite menu item from LongHorn: Outlaw Ribeye

Top grilling tip: “ Keep your grill seasoned and always go with your gut when determining steak temperatures. ”

Favorite part about working at LongHorn: “I love meeting new people every day.”

The Steak Master Series recognizes LongHorn Steakhouse’s commitment to quality while also celebrating the expertise of grill cooks across the brand’s 615 restaurants nationwide.