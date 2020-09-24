Nashville Branch’s Biennial Election of Officers and At-Large Executive Committee Members

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Branch NAACP will hold its biennial election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Due to COVID-19, procedures are being formulated by the National Office and will be announced when available.

The process will begin on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM when the General Membership will elect a Nominating Committee. The committee will be responsible for providing a slant of members for each office and Executive Committee position. In order to serve on the Nominating Committee, a member must be in good standing (dues paid at least thirty (30) days prior to the September meeting).

During the Thursday, October 22, 2020 meeting, the General Membership will receive the a) Nominating Committee’s report, b) accept nominations from the floor, and c) elect the Election Supervisory Committee (ESC). Service on the the ESC requires members to be in good standing dues paid at least thirty (30) days rior to the October 22 meeting.

To be nominated by the Nominating Committee or from the floor, the member must be in good standing (membership dues paid as of May 1, 2020) and have a consent form/petition signed by three members in good standing (dues paid at least thirty (30) days prior to the October 22 meeting). Membership for each candidate is to remain current continuously up to the election.

Consent Forms/Petitions are available at the branch office and must be received by the Nominating Committee 10 days prior to the October 22nd meeting via email to [email protected] For more information, call the branch office at 615-329-0999, Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 2 PM.