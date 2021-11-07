Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) — After the last two years, it’s safe to say that we could all use a good laugh. Thankfully, one of our greatest art forms will soon take over one of our greatest cities.

Featuring some of the biggest names in comedy, the Nashville Comedy Festival will return April 18-24, 2022 to Music City’s most iconic venues, and it’s a week you won’t want to miss.

“The funniest week in Nashville” will kick off on April 18 with a Zanies Comedy Club staple–New Material Monday, where an incredible, surprise lineup of comedians from Nashville and beyond test out their new material every week.

On April 20, local comedian and host of the 2022 Nashville Comedy Festival, Joshua Black will present the Music City Roast Battle, during which participating comedians will trade insults, hoping to advance to the final round. On April 21, superstar Bert Kreischer “The Machine” will bring his energetic, and shirtless, brand of stand up to the Opry House, followed by two already-sold-out show at Ryman Auditorium on April 22. All three shows are a part of his just announced The Berty Boy Relapse Tour.

Also on April 22: Current heavyweight champ of comedy Bill Burr will destroy Bridgestone Arena during his Slight Return Tour, and Janeane Garofalo and Shane Gillis and Friends double team Zanies with back to back shows. On April 23, enjoy Brunch of Laughs at Zanies and then catch rising female powerhouse Taylor Tomlinson at Ryman Auditorium on her first-ever theater tour, Deal With It.

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at nashcomedyfest.com. Stay tuned for more announcements.

Created by Outback Presents, the Nashville Comedy Festival’s venue partners include some of the most iconic stages in Nashville, including the Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and Zanies Comedy Club.

CONFIRMED SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Monday, April 18 – New Material Monday: Special Edition – Zanies – 8:45pm

Wednesday, April 20 – Joshua Black Presents: Music City Roast Battle – Zanies – 9:15pm

Thursday, April 21 – Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour – Opry House – 7:00pm

Friday, April 22 – Bill Burr: Slight Return – Bridgestone Arena – 8:00pm

Friday, April 22 – Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour – Ryman Auditorium – 7:00pm & 9:30pm (SOLD OUT)

Friday, April 22 – Janeane Garofalo – Zanies – 7:00pm

Friday, April 22 – Shane Gillis and Friends – Zanies – 9:15pm

Saturday, April 23 – Taylor Tomlinson – Ryman Auditorium – 7:00pm

Saturday, April 23 – Brunch of Laughs – Zanies – 1:00pm

Saturday, April 23 – Shane Gillis and Friends – Zanies – 9:15pm

And many more to be announced…