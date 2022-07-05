Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–On June 11, A.W.A.K.E. Nashville (Advocating for Wellness, Accessibility, and Knowledge of injustice facing the Elderly), a new nonprofit that advocates for senior members of the community, and Legacy South, a fast growing, full-service real estate development company based in Nashville, hosted a community event that addressed the challenges with affordable housing for seniors and reunited former North Park Village Senior Community residents recently displaced by new development. 

The event marked the beginning of a new partnership between AWAKE Nashville and Legacy South, which is providing a donation to every home sold toward AWAKE Nashville’s mission to connect seniors to resources. In addition to remarks from local elected officials, the event featured food trucks, games, and entertainment for members of the Madison community.

Tonya Hancock, Metro Council Representative for District 9
Members of the Legacy South team
Jackie Sims, Executive Director of People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing, and Employment (PATHE)
Josh Haston, Development Manager of LDG Development
Lynn Ingram, Eighth Circuit Court Judge
Freddie O’Connell, Metro Council Representative for District 19 and Tonya Hancock
A reunion among former residents of the North Park Village Senior Community
Madison community members playing games
Kids face painting
Danielle Cotton, A.W.A.K.E. Nashville co-founder
(from left) Danielle Cotton; Charles Dreysprings, a former North Park resident; and Karen Holder, Founder & CEO of AWAKE Nashville
Karen Holder; Bailey Neal, co-founder, Legacy South; and Danielle Cotton
Karen Holder, Danielle Cotton, Bailey Neal and former North Park residents
Community members playing games
Community member enjoying food trucks
Former residents of the North Park Village Senior Community
Ben Turk and Lexi Babovac, both of Legacy South