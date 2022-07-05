Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–On June 11, A.W.A.K.E. Nashville (Advocating for Wellness, Accessibility, and Knowledge of injustice facing the Elderly), a new nonprofit that advocates for senior members of the community, and Legacy South, a fast growing, full-service real estate development company based in Nashville, hosted a community event that addressed the challenges with affordable housing for seniors and reunited former North Park Village Senior Community residents recently displaced by new development.

The event marked the beginning of a new partnership between AWAKE Nashville and Legacy South, which is providing a donation to every home sold toward AWAKE Nashville’s mission to connect seniors to resources. In addition to remarks from local elected officials, the event featured food trucks, games, and entertainment for members of the Madison community.