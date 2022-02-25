Nashville, Tenn. — TEDx Talks, a globally recognized platform for “ideas worth sharing,” has released “Why You Should Savor Giving.” This TEDxWomen talk features Nashvillian Lisa Swift-Young, who credits her mother’s involvement in the Tennessee Civil Rights Movement, as a catalyst for her work in philanthropy at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). As an author and co-host of the locally produced Give Black, Give Back Conversations for CFMT, Lisa uses this TEDx talk to highlight the importance of giving with purpose. “Legacy is what you live, not what you leave,” says Lisa Swift-Young, a philanthropy advisor at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and for her Change We Seek Consulting business. “As proud members of what became known in Memphis and beyond as the ‘Most Arrested Civil Rights Family,’ my mother [Sandra Lee Swift] and her sisters were committed to the Civil Rights Movement,” she continues. “I’m doing my part to continue the legacy of giving back to the community.” Recent initiatives and accomplishments include:

Historical marker for the Lee Sisters in Memphis

The launch of BlackGivingBack.com at CFMT.

The upcoming launch of Lisa’s new book, Power of 3

“I believe it is essential for women, especially Black women, to reimagine ways they can make a sustainable impact in their communities,” Lisa Swift-Young says. “Shifting from a charity mindset to a philanthropy mindset will help us address the root causes of what ails our communities,” To see the TEDx Talk, click here: “Why You Should Savor Giving.” About Lisa Swift-Young: Lisa is an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and global wanderer. Her consulting practice, Change We Seek consulting, designs corporate social responsibility initiatives that address social justice issues. Learn more about Lisa’s work at Change We Seek Consulting – Be the Change You Seek (lisaswiftyoung.com)