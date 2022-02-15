Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) is hosting a speaker series and business pitching event in honor of Nashville first-ever Black Innovation & Entrepreneurship Day on February 15.

The event will feature a panel discussion with three Black world-renowned founders and innovators, followed by a pitching event for four Twende finalists.

Finalists will be awarded $2500 for first place and $1500 for second place – all thanks to LaunchTN.

The EC will reveal the guest line-up for its new podcast, “Twende: Rethinking Entrepreneurship,” which Is all about engaging in open and honest conversations with incredible Black and LatinX business experts, investors, and other successful founders located throughout Tennessee, and other parts of the United States.

Nashville Entrepreneur Center leaders and the Twende 2021 and 2022 cohorts will be joined by:

· Marcus Whitney, best-selling author and Founding Partner of Jumpstart Foundry & Jumpstart Nova

· Victoria Butler, Master Blender at Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

· Courtney Hale, Chief Hope Developer at Knowledge Bank