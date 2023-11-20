NASHVILLE, TN — As the holidays approach, the Nashville Fire Department, BLAZE Mentoring Program, and Nashville Fire Hockey Team are all hosting and/or partnering in various events throughout the season to promote community engagement.

Nashville- Give One Get One 2023

The Nashville Fire Department will partner with Invocation to host the “Nashville Give One Get One 2023” event. It will take place Saturday, December 2nd from 10am – 2pm at the Nashville Fire Department Training Academy (2601 Buena Vista Pike, Nashville, TN 37218).

This event is free, and open to children ages 3-17 in Nashville and Davidson County. There will be gifts, toys, a stocking stuffing station, Christmas tree giveaways, special guests, food and fun all day!!

For additional information regarding this event, email: Kendra.loney@nashville.gov

Jelly Roll Toy Drive

Now through December 15

The Nashville Fire Hockey team is partnering with the Nashville Predators and other agencies to collect unwrapped toys, starting November 1st through December 15th at 8 area Wal-Mart locations. The toys collected will be distributed to all the groups and various charities.

For additional information, contact Josh Lackey at joshnfdhockey@gmail.com

BLAZE Last Minute Toy Express sponsored by the 1st Responders

Children’s Foundation

December 20

The BLAZE Mentoring Program will host a Last Minute Toy Express on December 20th from 12pm -5pm at the Nashville Fire Department Headquarters (63 Hermitage Ave, Nashville, TN 37210). The Toy Express, sponsored by the 1st Responders Children’s Foundation, is intended to provide children who expect to have nothing for the holidays and may have missed previous community events. This is free and open to the public- while supplies last.

For additional information regarding this event, email: Kendra.loney@nashville.gov

2024 BLAZE Scholarship Application

The BLAZE Mentoring Program’s Scholarship Application deadline is approaching on November 30, 2023. Seniors who are Metro Nashville Public School students are eligible to apply. We are looking for great candidates and last year awarded 7 $1,000 scholarships! The application can be found at : https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BLAZEScholarship and more information can be found about the program on BLAZE’s Instagram and Facebook pages (@BLAZEMentoringProgram).