WHO: Nashville General Hospital, CHEN and Love Thy Neighbor

WHAT: Nashville General Hospital and the Congregational Health and Education Network (CHEN) are pleased to participate in the Love Thy Neighbor Campaign, by hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, November 13. In addition to providing the vaccine itself, staff will be on-site to provide health literacy and education to anyone who is hesitant about receiving the vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters will be administered.



The event is open to Nashville area residents and families, 12 and older.For more information, call 615-341-4082 or email administration@nashvilleha.org.

WHEN: Saturday, November 13, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Nashville General Hospital, 1818 Albion Street, Nashville, TN 37208

About Nashville General HospitalFounded in 1890 as City Hospital, the area’s original community hospital, Nashville General Hospital provides quality care for more than 58,000 patients each year. Nashville General is committed to improving the health and wellness of Nashville by providing equitable access to coordinated patient-centered care – including specialty care through the 22 clinics of Nashville Healthcare Center – and training tomorrow’s caregivers. For more information on Nashville General Hospital, visit nashvillegeneral.org or follow facebook.com/NashvilleGeneral, instagram.com/nashvillegeneral and twitter.com/NashGenHospital.