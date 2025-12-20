Nashville HIV/AIDS Clinic to Hold its Annual Ruby Gala to Support Lifesaving Treatment and Prevention

The Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic (VCCC) will hold its annual Ruby Gala on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Marathon Music Works. The event raises funds and awareness to help Tennesseans living with HIV access essential medical care. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is NPS Pharmacy, and other sponsors include Music City PrEP Clinic and Gilead Sciences.

The theme for the gala is Under the Palms, and guests will enjoy live and silent auctions, a plated dinner, and entertainment by one of Nashville’s most popular party bands, Burning Las Vegas.

Local Nashville businesses will provide the food and beverages, reflecting VCCC’s strong community partnerships. Tickets are priced to make the event accessible to a broad audience, starting at $250 ($200 for guests under 25). More than 350 guests are expected to attend the gala, held from 6 to 11 p.m. A VIP reception will start at 5 p.m. for sponsors.

Olivia Cholewa, FNP, will be honored with the Raffanti Award at the gala for her dedication to patient care and advancing HIV treatment in Tennessee. Cholewa began her career working as a clinic nurse at VCCC and is now a prominent HIV practitioner and researcher at Music City PrEP Clinic.

Since its founding in 1994 by Stephen Raffanti, MD, MPH, VCCC has provided comprehensive medical care for thousands of Tennesseans living with HIV. Today, the clinic serves approximately 4,000 patients and offers HIV treatment and primary care, along with preventive services, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), to reduce new infections. VCCC is designated as a Center of Excellence by the state of Tennessee and is recognized by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration as one of the top four HIV clinics in the United States.

VCCC created the Ruby Gala in December 2021 to raise funds and awareness for those living with HIV in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Funds raised at the Ruby Gala also support the recruitment and training of HIV practitioners at a time when our country faces a critical shortage. While HIV treatment has advanced dramatically, new infections remain a challenge in the Southeast. Through community engagement and expanded access to testing and care, the Ruby Gala and VCCC are working toward a healthier future for all Tennesseans.

Ruby Gala tickets are available and can be purchased at the link below. For more information, contact Sean Kelly, MD: sean.g.kelly@vumc.org

Ruby Gala tickets: https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/event/ruby-gala-2026/e735370

VCCC website: https://www.vanderbilthealth.com/comprehensivecare