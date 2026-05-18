WeGo partners with musicians for Ride the Rhythm Concert Series

May as part of the Ride the Rhythm Concert Series. By partnering with local artists and students, the concert series turns transit spaces into community stages, creating authentic engagement that benefits riders, supports creative development, and builds broader awareness of transit as a cultural and civic asset in Nashville.

On Thursday May 14, the Pearl-Cohn High School Marching Band of Tradition will perform at noon at the Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Center. Pearl-Cohn students will also act as interns on the production team for this event and others. They will support live event production, including audio work, and gain hands-on experience in corporate communications such as digital media, internal newsletters, and storytelling for those interested in journalism and marketing pathways.

Ride the Rhythm Concert Series performances are free and open to the public. For a complete list of upcoming performances, visit the Ride the Rhythm Concert Series web page or contact WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950.

Follow WeGo Public Transit on social media (@WeGoTransit) and visit WeGoTransit.com. Customers can check mobile real-time information on the Transit App. The Transit App can be downloaded in your app store.