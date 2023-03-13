Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-As BNA® continues to experience tremendous growth, the airport is opening a new cell lot to meet passenger demands, provide ample space for travelers and alleviate the traffic congestion around the roadways, including traffic from I-40.

The new cell phone lot will provide 240 parking spaces, which is two and half times larger than the current lot, which has 44 spaces. The current cell lots will be blocked off in preparation for construction for roadway enhancements.

The new cell lot is approximately 3 miles from the main BNA terminal, with an average drive time of 5 to 7 minutes. The new cell lot will have digital signage known as flight information display systems (FIDS) that display real-time updates on incoming flights.