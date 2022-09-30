Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-As BNA continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier.

· Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure.

· Parking Options at BNA: With an increase in passenger volume, please check our parking availability before arriving to the airport – Park at BNA

· Arrive Early: We recommend passengers arrive two hours early. It allows extra time to navigate areas at the airport.

· Stay Connected: Follow us on our social media for real time updates.

WHERE: Nashville International Airport

WHEN: Oct. 3 – 21, 2022

About Nashville International Airport

As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. In 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $9.9 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars.

For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT®, image001.png®, COMMANDER BERRY FIELD®, JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT®, and JWN®, among others, are the registered trademarks and trademarks of The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (“MNAA”). Use of these trademarks without permission from MNAA is strictly prohibited.