

Nashville, Tennessee (February 2, 2022) -The Nashville Jazz Workshop (NJW) announced today that Executive Director, Eric Dilts will be leaving the organization effective February 8th. In his four years with NJW Eric established himself as a dynamic executive and community leader who has led the organization in a successful renovation and relocation to a new facility in the Buchanan Arts District in North Nashville. Over the past two years during the pandemic, NJW was able to pivot to virtual classes and performances, employing 30+ musical artists and drawing students from 35 states and 15 countries.

Under Eric’s leadership the NJW strengthened its community programs and partnerships and expanded its educational outreach, developing new programs for young children and families, including the award-winning Jazz AM.

NJW Founders Lori Mechem (Director of Education) and Roger Spencer (Artistic Director) note that “We will miss Eric very much and appreciate all he has done to move the Nashville Jazz Workshop forward and meet the challenges of the pandemic.”

The NJW Board chaired by Joy Fauntleroy of BMI intends to mount a national search for a replacement and in the meantime has asked Mary Grissim to serve as NJW’s Interim Executive Director. Mary is an experienced local arts leader and administrator who has worked closely with the NJW for the past eight years managing special events and a number of NJW programs. Mary has more than 40 years of experience building and leading operations for organizations and businesses. Previous positions include Director of Education for the Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art and Vice President of Education for the Sexual Assault Center.

“Eric has done a wonderful job in getting NJW to a new level of visibility, all while navigating a major move and pandemic,” said Mary. “We will continue this work by strengthening our educational programs, building strong relationships in the community, and promoting Jazz as a vital part of Music City’s arts and musical landscape (#JazzLivesHeretoo).”

Mary will assume her role as Interim Executive Director effective February 9th. Eric plans to stay involved with the NJW as a volunteer and enthusi