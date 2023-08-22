I’m hopeful that we will see common sense gun violence legislation passed this week as

our state lawmakers convene for a special session on public safety.

Gun violence does not have partisan boundaries so political party affiliation should not

dictate how we approach gun law reforms.



I urge our legislators to listen to the residents of this great state. Sensible reforms can

prevent senseless killings. Our legislators can take action to keep our communities safe

while still preserving the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.



After the tragic murders at the Covenant School, now is the moment for state

lawmakers to turn statements of sympathy and prayers into action and leadership.