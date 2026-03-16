Nashville native retires from U.S. Navy after 25 years of service

By Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Senior Chief Petty Officer Anthony Luter, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, recently retired from the U.S. Navy after 25 years of service.

Luter attended Hillwood High School and later earned an associate degree in business management from Park University and a bachelor’s degree in religion with a focus on Christian counseling from Liberty University.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Nashville.

“My hometown taught me the most important lesson of all: that family isn’t always defined by blood, but by the people who consistently show up and invest in you,” Luter said. “I was lucky to have people in my life – coaches, mentors and friends’ parents – who saw potential in me. They were the ones who encouraged me to find my purpose, who helped me develop my gifts, and, most importantly, held me accountable when I strayed. They were family through their actions and their unwavering presence.”

Luter carried that definition of family into the Navy, and it became the cornerstone of a long, successful career.

“On a ship, hundreds of miles from home, your survival and success depend on the people to your left and right,” Luter said. “You forge a new family, bound by a shared mission and a commitment to have each other’s backs. As a chief, my greatest responsibility has been to build that kind of family for my sailors – to be the mentor who encourages, the leader who builds and the shipmate who holds them accountable to become the best versions of themselves. That lesson, that family is a choice you make and an action you take every day, began for me right here.”

Luter served as a retail services specialist.

“I saw the Navy as a crucible for change,” Luter said. “I was seeking more than just a job; I wanted an environment and the mentorship that would help me grow into the man, husband and father I dreamed of becoming. For me, this was a conscious decision to forge a new course – to break generational curses and build a new legacy for my family, founded on courage, loyalty, commitment, and most importantly, consistency. The Navy provided the structure, the challenge and the profound sense of community that enabled me to not only serve my country and my community positively but to make the future I had always envisioned for myself and my loved ones.”

NMRTC’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research.

Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

Luter has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“If I had to point to a single accomplishment, it wouldn’t be a medal or a specific mission, but the collective success of the teams I was privileged to build and the individuals I was honored to mentor,” Luter said. “My proudest achievement is seeing sailors and officers, many of whom I met as young, uncertain kids, grow into confident leaders who are now winning at every level.”

Luter’s philosophy was simple: build teams that are not only effective but that are built on a foundation of integrity. For Luter, that meant doing things the right way every time, regardless of who was watching, with the goal of creating an environment where excellence was the standard and everyone felt empowered to do their best.

“The true measure of that success is seeing those I mentored reach the heights of their own careers – some now serving in the highest enlisted and officer ranks,” Luter said. “But even more than their professional achievements, I am proudest of having played a small part in helping them become the person they wanted to be – the steadfast leader, the devoted spouse, the present parent.

“None of this came without a cost. Like any military family, we faced our own personal battles and sacrifices along the way. But fighting through those challenges made the mission of mentoring others even more vital. It’s in seeing their success, both in and out of uniform, that I find my deepest sense of pride. Knowing I helped build not just great sailors, but great people – that is the legacy I am most proud of.”

Luter’s personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, five Navy Commendation Medals, four Navy Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and various other service ribbons.

Luter serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“To me, serving in the Navy has meant seizing the ultimate opportunity to live a life of purpose,” Luter said. “It’s a profound sense of pride that swells in your chest every time you put on the uniform, knowing you represent the ideals of our nation, whether you’re serving on land or operating on the vastness of the open sea. It means being part of a global force for good. That sense of service – of making a tangible difference in people’s lives – is what drives you forward through the most challenging deployments.”

Luter said serving as a chief petty officer means you’re in the business of building people.

“It’s the sacred responsibility of taking the potential you see in a young sailor and molding them into a leader,” Luter said. “The greatest meaning is found not just in your own leadership, but in watching the leaders you mentored go on to mold the next generation. It’s a legacy that multiplies. It’s the opportunity to serve, the pride in what you protect, and the purpose you find in building the future of the fleet, one leader at a time.”

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Luter is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my brothers, who gave me my first chance of being a leader, and my mother, who showed me that you just have to keep getting up no matter what life throws at you,” Luter said. “To the rest of my family and friends: thank you for always telling or showing me in your own words and actions that I can do better, and I can be better!”