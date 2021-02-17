Nashville Planning Department to Host Virtual Listening Session on the Future of 2nd Avenue

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – The Metro Nashville Planning Department is partnering with the Civic Design Center, the Downtown Partnership, and other stakeholders to host a public “Listening Session” that will focus on the history and future of 2nd Avenue. This meeting is the foundation for several community listening sessions where we’ll think creatively about maintaining the historic character of this important part of our city, while ensuring the public space becomes as vibrant and dynamic as possible. Following presentations from metro departments and other stakeholders, participants will join breakout groups to discuss ideas related to rebuilding.

WHAT: Public listening session about the history, current work to stabilize, and future of 2nd Avenue

WHERE: Meeting will be virtual via Zoom – click here to join. Please clearly identify your outlet upon signing in.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 17th from 6:00pm -8:00pm

WHO: Mayor John Cooper, Project Manager Ron Gobbell, Planning Director Lucy Kempf, Codes Director Bill Herbert, Historical Commission Director Tim Walker, additional representatives from the Planning and Codes departments, Civic Design Center, and Downtown Partnership, and other community stakeholders